Topgolf Nights coming to Atlanta and Alpharetta

ATLANTA - Friday nights and Saturday nights, Topgolf in Atlanta and Alpharetta shift into party mode with live music, patio ga.m.es, contests and Ticketmaster Ticket Cash giveaways.

In Atlanta, Topgolf Nights presented by Pepsi starts at 9 p.m., and runs until 2 a.m., with a full set of performers each Friday and Saturday night.

In Alpharetta, the party starts and ends a little bit earlier, but the party is just as hot.

Take a look at the schedule and list of performers below.

For Topgolf Atlanta:

Date Start End Performer

6/23 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Silver Knight DJ 6/24 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rix DJ 6/30 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rapko DJ 7/1 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ 7/7 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Silver Knight DJ 7/8 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Q-Tip DJ 7/14 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rapko DJ 7/15 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rix DJ 7/21 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Kermit DJ 7/22 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ 7/28 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rapko DJ 7/29 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 8/4 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Flash DJ 8/5 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Q-Tip DJ 8/11 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rapko DJ 8/12 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rix DJ 8/18 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Fred Tian DJ 8/19 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Silver Knight DJ 8/25 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 8/26 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Rix DJ 9/1 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Q-Tip DJ 9/2 9 p.m. 2 a.m. Q-Tip DJ



And Topgolf Alpharetta:

Date Start End Performer

6/23 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rapko DJ 6/24 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 6/30 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Flash DJ 7/1 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Apollo DJ 7/7 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rapko DJ 7/8 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rix DJ 7/14 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 7/15 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ 7/21 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rapko DJ 7/22 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 7/28 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 7/29 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rix DJ 8/4 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rapko DJ 8/5 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 8/11 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Flash DJ 8/12 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ 8/18 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 8/19 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rix DJ 8/25 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Rapko DJ 8/26 7:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Kidd Star DJ 8/26 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ 9/1 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Kidd Star DJ 9/2 8 p.m. 12 a.m. Urbanite Disco DJ

For more information, call Topgolf Atlanta at (404) 475-4000 or Topgolf Alpharetta at (770) 217-0513.

© 2017 WXIA-TV