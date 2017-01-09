Trump responds: Meryl Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')

Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Not surprisingly, Donald Trump has responded to actress Meryl Streep's remarks at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

Read her full speech, here: http://on.11alive.com/2iZzSa3

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump tweeted early Monday.

He called the Oscar-winning actress a "Hillary flunky who lost big."

Trump also disputed the claim by Streep — and many others — that the president-elect once mocked the disability of a reporter who displeased him.

Here is video of the incident.

Streep, one of the most honored actresses in history, did not cite Trump by name during her speech, but did tell the Golden Globes crowd:

"There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

