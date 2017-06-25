Tyler Perry hopes new book will inspire those reaching 'higher'

(Photo: Tyler Perry/Twitter)

ATLANTA -- His name is nearly synonymous with metro-Atlanta's journey to becoming the "Hollywood of the South."

Now Tyler Perry is releasing his own memoir about persevering through hard times - something the acclaimed, actor, director, and producer knows all too well.

Perry made the announcement through Twitter with a 35-second video clip.

"It's called 'Higher is Waiting'," Perry said. "And the reason I titled it 'Higher is Waiting' because this book is for everybody who's trying to get higher - trying to get higher than where you are knowing that there's something greater for you, knowing God is pulling you up."

The sentiments in that short video echo those he recounted during the spring commencement at Tuskegee University in 2016. During his speech, he told graduates of his own struggles and his own failings on the road to success - some of which left him on the streets of Atlanta early in his career.

His message that day ended with an air of hope. And through his new book, it appears Perry intends to continue spreading that message - now through a new medium as an author.

The book is expected out in November.

