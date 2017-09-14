WATCH: This is what happened when Future collaborated with Cher

Photo Credit: Gap.com

U.S. - It's a collaboration that you may have not seen coming -- an ad that bridges the gap for more than just music. This week, national clothing brand GAP rolled out the latest pairing in a campaign that aims to show how differences unite people around the world. The campaign is called "Meet Me in the Gap."

For the past few months the company's mission has been to show what happens when we close the gaps between us; so why not mix the legendary singer Cher and rap icon Future?

For the final installment of the ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ fall campaign, which launched in late July, Gap decided to have the two meet for the very first time and harmonize their signature and distinct vocals together.

According to information provided by Gap Inc., the video was directed by the legendary Director X. The two artists “meet in the gap,” a blank space, to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind musical experience by tapping into their roots of rock and soul music with a song they both find inspiring. Through their rendition of “Everyday People,” originally by Sly and the Family Stone, the chart-topping rapper and legendary songstress meet up to add a modern hip hop trap beat to a classic American song.

“I love the idea of ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ because it’s easy to have common ground if you are really open and curious to people from different cultures,” said Cher. “I didn’t know who Future was before this but I knew it would be so fun to work with someone who is completely unlike me, and who is young, really talented and striving.”

“There was a great dynamic when working with Cher and we felt like we were doing something so much bigger than the two of us,” said Future. “Gap is not only bringing two cultures together but bringing everyone together through the music and the style. It’s really about everyday people.”

“As a brand, our heritage is rooted in being a beacon of hope and optimism while also bringing people together,” said Gap chief marketing officer Craig Brommers. “Uniting two superstars like Cher and Future proves that no matter how different we seem, there is always a common thread that we just might not have discovered yet.”

The campaign launches on September 18 and spans television, outdoor, mobile, social, print, in store and digital. The television spots will air on major networks and live on digital video channels including Vevo, Hulu and YouTube.

Information Provided by gapinc.com