What's new on, and what's leaving, Netflix in June 2017

New seasons of "Orange Is the New Black" and "Flaked," Cannes Film Festival contender "Okja" are among the new titles coming to Netflix in June.

The back-catalog movies joining the streaming service include critics' faves such as "Full Metal Jacket" and "The Queen" (both June 1), fan favorites like "13 Going on 30" and "The Sixth Sense" (also June 1), and the recently concluded seasons of Shondaland favorites "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy" (both June 17).

Among the noteworthy movies leaving Netflix in June are "The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975," the original "Blair Witch Project" and "This Is Spinal Tap" (all June 1).

Here are the movies and TV series coming to, and leaving, Netflix in June.

What's new

June 1

"1 Night" (2016)

"13 Going on 30" (2004)

"Amor.com" ("Love.com") (2017)

"Arrow" (Season 5)

"Burlesque" (2017)

"Catfight" (2016)

"Catwoman" (2004)

"Days of Grace" (2011)

"Devil's Bride" (2016)

"Full Metal Jacket" (1987)

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

"Intersection" (Season 2)

"Kardashian: The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson" (2016)

"Little Boxes" (2016)

"Mutant Busters" (Season 2)

"My Left Foot" (1989)

"Off Camera With Sam Jones" (Series 3)

"Playing It Cool" (2014)

"Rounders" (1998)

"Spring" ("Primavera") (2016)

"The 100" (Season 4)

"The Ant Bully" (2006)

"The Bucket List" (2007)

"The Queen" (2006)

"The Sixth Sense" (1999)

"Vice" (2015)

"West Coast Customs" (Season 3)

"Yarn" (2016)

"Young Frankenstein" (1974)

"Zodiac" (2007)

June 2

"Comedy Bang! Bang!" (Season 5, Part 2)

"Flaked" (Season 2)

"Inspector Gadget" (Season 3)

"Los Últimos de Filipinas" (2016)

"Lucid Dream" (2017)

"Saving Banksy" (2014)

"The Homecoming: Collection" (2015)

June 3

"Acapulco La Vida Va" (2017)

"Blue Gold: American Jeans" (2014)

"Headshot" (2016)

"Three" (2016)

"Tunnel" (2016)

"War on Everyone" (2016)

June 4

"Turn: Washington's Spies" (Season 3)

June 5

"Suite Française" (2014)

June 7

"Disturbing the Peace" (2016)

"Trolls" (2016)

June 9

"My Only Love Song" (Season 1)

"Orange Is the New Black" (Season 5)

"Shimmer Lake" (2017)

June 10

"Black Snow" ("Nieve Negra") (2017)

"Daughters of the Dust" (1991)

"Havenhurst" (2017)

"Sword Master" (2016)

June 13

"Oh, Hello On Broadway" (2017)

June 14

"Quantico" (Season 2)

June 15

"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (Season 4)

"Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance" (2015)

June 16

"Aquarius" (Season 2)

"Counterpunch" (2017)

"El Chapo" (Season 1)

"The Ranch" (Part 3)

"World of Winx" (Season 2)

June 17

"Grey's Anatomy" (Season 13)

"Scandal" (Season 6)

"The Stanford Prison Experiment" (2015)

June 18

"Shooter" (Season 1)

June 20

"Amar Akbar & Tony" (2015)

"Moana" (2016)

June 21

"Baby Daddy" (Season 6)

"Young & Hungry" (Season 5)

June 23

"American Anarchist" (2016)

"Free Rein" (Season 1)

"GLOW" (Season 1)

"Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press" (2017)

"You Get Me" (2017)

June 26

"No Escape" (2015)

June 28

"Okja" (2017)

June 30

"Chef & My Fridge: Collection" (2014)

"Gypsy" (Season 1)

"It's Only the End of the World" (2016)

"Little Witch Academia" (Season 1)

"The Weekend" (2016)

What's leaving

June 1

"D2: The Mighty Ducks" (1994)

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)

"Heterosexual Jill" (2013)

"House of Wax" (2005)

"Kidnapped" (2010)

"Knuckleball!" (2012)

"Las Mágicas Historias de Plim Plim" (Season 1)

"L'Auberge Espagnole" (2002)

"Serendipity" (2001)

"The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975" (2011)

"The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

"The Good Guys" (Season 1)

"The Hustler" (1961)

"The Little Rascals" (1994)

"The Prince & Me" (2004)

"The Teacher Who Defied Hitler" (2013)

"The Three Musketeers" (2011)

"The Way of the Dragon" (1972)

"This Is Spinal Tap" (1984)

"Two Step" (2014)

"We Are the Giant" (2014)

June 6

"Private Practice" (Seasons 1-6)

June 8

"Xenia" (2014)

June 9

"4:44: Last Day on Earth" (2011)

"Farewell Herr Schwarz" (2014)

"Free the Nipple" (2014)

"Remote Area Medical" (2013)

"Tough Being Loved by Jerks" (2008)

June 14

"Bob the Builder" (Season 1)

"Boys of Abu Ghraib" (2014)

June 15

"The Lazarus Project" (2015)

June 16

"Jane Eyre" (2011)

June 19

"Daddy's Home" (2015)

"Grand Piano" (2013)

"The Right Kind of Wrong" (2013)

June 23

"Jimmy Goes to Nollywood" (2015)

June 24

"Agent F.O.X." (2014)

"Breath of the Gods" (2013)

"Dragon Guardians" (2013)

June 29

"CSI: NY" (Seasons 1-8)

June 30

"Killer Couples" (Season 1)

"Killer in the Family" (Season 1)

"Murder Files" (Season 1)

"My Online Bride" (2014)

