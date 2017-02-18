(Photo: Gentrified - Documentary/Facebook)

ATLANTA -- A handful of local billboards are grabbing attention in Atlanta with their strongly worded message and a cryptic date.

The large signs, one off of Redwine Road and another near Conley Road, both overlook I-285 with the words "BLACK PEOPLE ARE BEING PUSHED OUT OF ATLANTA" emblazoned across in white letters on a black backdrop.

It turns out the message is connected to a documentary called "Gentrified" produced by the Black Film Channel and being screened across the country in select cities.

Those cities have also had similar billboards pop up, as the film group's website shows. As the name suggests, the documentary looks at residents being forced out of their own neighborhoods by rising land values and outside influence - a major subject of protests in Atlanta and elsewhere in recent years.

"... the Turn Down for rental and commercial properties will get real, when you can't afford anything, in the familiar areas you currently dwell in," the group said on its page. "... Don't become a Tourist in your own city."

The group behind the documentary held a screening and question and answer session in Atlanta at the Shrine of the Black Madonna on Saturday. Mary Gill, a real estate expert and radio personality, was scheduled to speak according to the group's Facebook page.

