Will Ferrell had the most random answers during a game and it was awesome

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Will Ferrell Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on June 19, 2017 in New York City.

So a few days ago, Will Ferrell was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they played a game called 'Think Fast!' (With an exclamation point, so you have to sound excited when you say it).

Anyway, this is how you play this game if the title isn't already self-explanatory. You get asked a question and you say the first thing that pops into your mind.

Well, in true Will Ferrell fashion, the answers to some of the questions he was asked was absolutely random and hilarious.

The game starts off on a laugh because, well, Fallon is wearing a fake mustache that's straight out of the 70's, first of all. Secondly, the question that Fallon asks Ferrell is fairly straight forward but his answer is much more obscure, or possibly too simple, regardless, it's hilarious.

Fallon: "Why is the sun so hot?'

Ferrell: "Yellow!"

Just thought you would like to enjoy a funny video for your Friday. Have a wonderful weekend everybody!

