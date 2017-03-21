Woody Harrelson swears off pot after 30 years

Woody Harrelson says he hasn't smoked pot in a year (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images)

USA TODAY - One of Hollywood's most outspoken pot enthusiasts has retired his rolling papers.

On Monday, Woody Harrelson told Vulture that he hasn't smoked pot in nearly a year.

The 55-year-old, who has spent over a decade on the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), said he'd simply had enough after "30 solid years of partying," and said the drug kept him from "being emotionally available."

His remaining vice? Drinking alcohol in moderation.

Harrelson, best known for his turn as bartender Woody Boyd in Cheers, was in Minnesota in 2015 filming the movie 'Wilson.' Harrelson plays a curmudgeon who tries to build a relationship with a teenage daughter he never knew he had. The movie includes scenes shot at Mall of America, Como Park and the St. Paul Farmers’ Market.

''Wilson' is due to open March 24.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY