A very Jedi adoption ceremony: 5 inspiring stories this week

(NEWSER) – A happily empty animal shelter and a Star Wars-themed adoption ceremony make this week's list of uplifting stories:
- Very Merry Animal Shelter Empties Out: An animal shelter can be a lonely place to spend Christmas, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was especially desolate this holiday season — joyfully so. The Colorado shelter ran a Bring Them Home for the Holidays promotion, and it worked, big time. The must-see celebratory photo quickly went viral on Facebook.
- Baby Goes on Transplant List at 10:15. At 10:55, a Match: Daniel McCabe is just 5 months old, but he's been fighting a rare liver disorder since he was born. On Dec. 13, things had become so dire that doctors placed him on the waiting list for a new liver and prepared to wait weeks, if not months, with his life in the balance. As it turns out, they waited less than an hour. And Daniel's wasn't the only life that was saved.
- Man Wins Free Pizza for a Year, Then Surprises Pizzeria: When Mario's Pizza in Northampton, Pa., notified Josh Katrick that he'd won its "free pizza for a year" contest, employees expected him to "be excited, come in and get [his] pizzas." They did not expect to get an email asking whether Katrick could give all that pizza away. But Katrick did just that, for a heart-tugging reason.
- After Husband Saves Dog, Wife Has to Save Them Both: A man came very close to death trying to save his mother-in-law's dog from a fast-flowing river in the UK last week. But thanks to his quick-thinking wife and a lifeboat crew, there was a happy ending for all involved.
- The Force Was With 4-Year-Old at Her Adoption Ceremony: When 4-year-old Zoe Pedicone, whose bedroom is adorned with Star Wars paraphernalia, was asked for a guest list for her adoption ceremony, she named family, friends, and … Darth Vader. And thanks to her adoptive mom's efforts, the Sith lord was there Friday in a Wilmington, Del., courtroom, as were a slew of Stormtroopers, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and even a family court judge dressed up like Princess Leia as the Star Wars theme song played. The mother and daughter's story is a must-read.
