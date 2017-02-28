Birth photographer shames woman for having a c-section

(Photo: Sanctimommy Facebook)

An Oregon mother-to-be is frustrated after receiving death threats in response to her Facebook post of a text exchange she had with a birth photographer.

The mother-to-be met the photographer in line when she congratulated her and asked if she'd be interested in having her birth photographed. When the mother-to-be revealed she would be having a c-section via text, the photographer backed out.

"A surgery isn't birth, my dear," the photographer texted the mother. "You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don't want to be there to take pictures of it."

The Oregon mom initially posted a screen shot of a text exchange in an effort to discuss the issue of birth shaming. However, after receiving severe backlash, she deleted it.

"I realize when sharing things on the internet, you're going to have a lot of different people come out with lots of different opinions, some of them being negative," the expecting mother said. "What I didn't realize is that my name would be absolutely slandered across the internet. My family is being harassed, I'm getting death threats, my previous employers are being contacted."

The mom-to-be uses her social media accounts to keep family, friends and followers updated on her pregnancy. But with the backlash she has received, she says she's on the verge of shutting down her account.

"My page has been scrutinized by strangers all over the place," the expecting mother said.

She said people have gone through her page and picked apart previous posts and therefore asked that her name not be included in this article.

"I was simply sharing something that I think needs to be an open discussion among moms, and people in general, and I stand by that... but I can't even share the excitement of my daughter growing on this page without being flooded by harassing comments," she said.

The screen shots of the text exchange were taken and posted to Facebook by Sanctimommy, a blog created and run by two mothers.

Since the blog re-posted the expecting Oregon mother's text exchange Friday, it has been shared over 3,000 times.

Thousands of comments and reactions on the post stand behind the Oregon mother.

"My 18 hours of induced labor with no epidural that resulted in an emergency c-section really allowed me to stay relaxed before my baby was born," one woman commented.

The comment section has created what the Oregon mother initially intended, an open place to discuss birth shaming.

"Picture taken by a photographer during my surgical non-birth," one mother captioned her photo from a hospital room.

Many mothers took the opportunity to post photos of their own c-sections. Others described their birthing experiences and gave positive feedback for c-section delivery.

