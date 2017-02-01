Bringing home baby! 2 of 4 naturally-conceived quadruplets home from Piedmont

(Photo: Kortney Miller) (Photo: WXIA)

NEWNAN, Ga. -- Two of the four naturally-conceived quadruplets born last month at Piedmont Hospital are going home from the hospital!

11Alive first introduced you to the three boys and one girl, shortly after their birth in December. Their delivery was special because the quadruplets were conceived naturally -- without the use of fertility drugs -- something so rare that the odds are only one in 700,000! Their delivery was a first for Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Now, Brandon and Kenlee have been cleared to go home.

(Photo: Kortney Miller) (Photo: WXIA)

11Alive's Jennifer Leslie reached out to the babies' mom, Kortney Miller, who said she is happy they're home, but she's anxious to get the other two babies home. She hopes to have them all home by the weekend.

"The other two will be home soon," she said. "They have to progress a little more. But there eating now all on bottles no oxygen & just holding up really well!"

At almost 30 weeks, the quadruplets were delivered by a team that included doctors, nurses and staff from several departments, including neonatology, radiology, obstetrics, anesthesia, respiratory, pharmacy and laboratory.

"We actually had a master plan," said neonatologist Dr. Ade Aderibigbe. "There were lots of rehearsals over the last several weeks, mimicking the real situation. I'm very pleased with the way everything went.

PHOTOS | Medical team delivers quadruplets at Piedmont

The babies were originally named A,B,C and D, but big brother Bentlee, 4, prefers their given names: Brandon, Brayden, Bryant and Kenlee, the youngest by two minutes and the only girl.

Multiples run in Kortney's family, but she's the first with quadruplets.

"It was a shock for sure," husband Justin Miller said. "I'm proud of her. She's the best woman I know."

The couple has a strong family support system ready to step up and help.

"We're excited and can't wait to go with them on their journey as they grow and progress," Kortney added.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses while Justin takes unpaid paternity leave to help with the babies: https://www.gofundme.com/34v5dd4

PHOTOS | Naturally-conceived quadruplets born at Piedmont

(© 2017 WXIA)