Columbia Woman Celebrates Her 108th Birthday

Donella Brown Wilson (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia woman celebrated her 108th birthday Wednesday.

Mrs. Donella Brown Wilson was born in 1909 in Fort Motte, South Carolina, over in Calhoun County.

She grew up to become an educator and a champion for civil rights, and settled in Columbia's Waverly neighborhood, where she is considered an expert on the community's history.

Wilson is a life member of the NAACP, and we're told that she hasn't missed a vote in about 70 years.

Wilson is the oldest living graduate of Allen University. We're told that she regularly receives visits from VIP guests, including Representative James Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. In fact, on her birthday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stopped by to say hi.

© 2017 WLTX-TV