Crews begin transforming Stone Mountain into Snow Mountain

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!...at least at one of the metro area's most iconic attractions.

This week, Stone Mountain Park crews began the months-long process to create its 10th annual winter wonderland, Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park.

New attractions this year include "Galactic Snow Tubing," which will feature glowing tubing lanes starting at sunset.

Snow Mountain opens Nov. 18 and lasts through Feb. 25. Tickets are already available and start at $31.95 plus tax. Visit www.StoneMountainPark.com for more details and ticket information.

The park is also hiring close to 100 Snow Mountain team members, from lift operators to merchandise staff. Check their career site for more information.

