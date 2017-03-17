Military family surprised with free groceries for a year

The Danes family went on a shopping spree at the new Winco Foods in Nampa Friday. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA, Idaho -- A local military family got to enjoy a grocery shopping spree earlier today, but the story doesn't end there.

The Eckrich Meat Company, Operation Homefront and Winco Foods invited Joseph and Ashley Danes to pick up some free groceries this morning at the new Winco on Happy Valley Road in Nampa.

That was one surprise.

But after the Danes and their four children got through the checkout line they were offered a year of free groceries.

"This is absolutely incredible,” said Joseph Danes. “That's a big chunk of our budget, especially with four kids. I can't even explain how immensely grateful we are for this. Thank you."

The surprise of a year's worth of groceries -- worth about $10,000 -- is part of a campaign by Eckrich and Operation Homefront to say "thank you" to military families across the country.

Joseph Danes served five years of active duty in the Marine Corps right after 9/11. He was injured in 2005 and continues to serve as a reservist.

