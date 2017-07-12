Mom collecting postcards from every state for son with leukemia

Photos: Mande Menne

WENTZVILLE, MO. - A Wentzville mom wants to help her son take his mind off being sick after he was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Mande Menne’s 15-year-old son Sullivan or “Sulley” was diagnosed with leukemia on June 13.

Menne says her family had been fighting the stomach flu together, but Sulley seemed to get more ill by the day. The doctors discovered Sulley had lost 10 pounds in just a short time and sent him to the emergency room for tests. From the hospital, an ambulance rushed him to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis where he was admitted to the pediatric ICU.

Menne says Sulley’s nana came up with the idea to collect postcards from all 50 states to help keep his mind off being sick. Her Facebook post has been shared over 600 times.

Sulley continues to respond to the chemotherapy, Menne says.

“The type of leukemia he has is very treatable and is the type they have the most research on and they treat the most frequently. It will be a long journey ahead, approximately nearly four years overall. We will be at Children's Hospital for a month before Sulley gets a break from treatments and gets to go home for a while. Sulley is a rock star, we've known that all along and I have no doubt he will kick leukemia's ass,” Menne says.

Send postcards to:

Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Ln.

Wentzville, MO 63385.

© 2017 KSDK-TV