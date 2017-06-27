ATLANTA -- Don't worry Instagram, 2 Chainz's got'cha back.

After the pink car in front of his all-pink "Trap House" on Howell Mill Road was towed earlier for being a possible safety hazard, the Atlanta rapper offered a (most likely) temporary solution to the situation.

Shortly after 11Alive got video of the smashed-up car being pulled from the lot (which he also posted about), the rapper posted a picture on his Instagram account showing a slick, bright yellow Lamborghini in its place. While it's probably not going to stay on the lot for good, it's still well played...

The "Trap House," Atlanta's newest attraction is been on display for weeks ever since 2 Chainz painted the house, a stove and a car bright pink as part of the marketing for his new album, "Pretty Girls like Trap Music." It's sitting at No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Albums Charts.

The "Trap House" has become an Instagram hot spot for people visiting the home, and there are now signs of it slowing down.

"It's everywhere! It's on Twitter, on Instagram, on Snap Chat, on TV, on the radio, it's everywhere," Tatiana Quartz said.

2 Chainz only rented the house through July 7, but part of his management team on site told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that because it's been so popular, they may extend the lease.

