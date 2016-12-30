WXIA
Astronauts take mannequin challenge to new heights

Astronaut relishes Tech football win

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 11:25 PM. EST December 30, 2016

Mannequin challenge-rs, we’re not sure you can top this.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took the viral social media challenge to a whole new level…literally.

Last weekend, the five crew members performed the challenge while floating in microgravity...in outer space. The video was shot and posted by French astronaut Tomas Pesquet.

 

 

It shows astronauts clinging to footholds and handholds as the cameras passes by. Other crew members were rigid as they floated around.

Local astronaut and Georgia Tech grad Sean Kimbrough is aboard the ISS right now and can also be spotted in the video.

Earlier this fall, the video challenge swept the internet as teens in high schools across the country stood frozen mid-motion while a camera zooms past. It quickly gained traction as gymnasts, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients and more all tried to one-up each other.

