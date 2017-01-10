'Bad and Boujee' jumps to #1 after Donald Glover shout out

ATLANTA - Seeing as how Atlanta is one of the top producers of popular hip hop songs, it is only fitting to acknowledge the success of the song "Bad and Boujee" and the artists Migos. After all, they are from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

After Donald Glover accepted the award for Best TV Series at the Golden Globes, he made a very significant shout out to Migos and their song "Bad and Boujee." Watch the shout out, here: http://on.11alive.com/2j07mEU.

RELATED | Atlanta's many connections to the Golden Globes

(WARNING: Music video contains explicit language)

Now, to be clear, the Atlanta rap trio did make a guest appearance during the first episodes of the series, but Glover was not thanking Migos for their appearance on the show, he just wanted to let people know, he likes their song.

"Bad and Boujee" jumped to number one on Billboard's Top Hot 100 and is the number one most streamed song on SoundCloud.

Needless to say, although Migos was already a popular hip hop group in the music community, they can very much owe the massive new-found success of this song to Glover.

Photos | Random Golden Globes moments

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)