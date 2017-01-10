WXIA
Close
Closings Alert 47 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

'Bad and Boujee' jumps to #1 after Donald Glover shout out

The songs 'Bad and Boujee' created by metro-Atlanta trio Migos got a boost on the charts after a shout out by Donald Glover at the Golden Globe Awards.

Catherine Park, WXIA 7:14 AM. EST January 10, 2017

ATLANTA - Seeing as how Atlanta is one of the top producers of popular hip hop songs, it is only fitting to acknowledge the success of the song "Bad and Boujee" and the artists Migos. After all, they are from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

After Donald Glover accepted the award for Best TV Series at the Golden Globes, he made a very significant shout out to Migos and their song "Bad and Boujee."  Watch the shout out, here: http://on.11alive.com/2j07mEU.

RELATED | Atlanta's many connections to the Golden Globes

(WARNING: Music video contains explicit language)

Now, to be clear, the Atlanta rap trio did make a guest appearance during the first episodes of the series, but Glover was not thanking Migos for their appearance on the show, he just wanted to let people know, he likes their song. 

"Bad and Boujee" jumped to number one on Billboard's Top Hot 100 and is the number one most streamed song on SoundCloud

Needless to say, although Migos was already a popular hip hop group in the music community, they can very much owe the massive new-found success of this song to Glover. 

Photos | Random Golden Globes moments

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories