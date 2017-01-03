Carrie Underwood gives surprise performance in Atlanta

Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood is trending in Atlanta after making a surprise appearance at a Christian conference Monday.

The country music star surprised the attendees at the Passion conference that is underway at the Georgia Dome. Passion is a Christian conference attended mostly by high school and college students from around the world.

Underwood made her appearance during musician David Crowder's set and led the group in worship.

Those in attendance began posting pictures and videos of the performance on Twitter.

I can now confirm that Carrie Underwood is just as good in person as she is in studio. She's also twice as beautiful. Just stating facts. pic.twitter.com/C1rD7ZtazR — Jared (@jaredwood52) January 3, 2017

After the performance, Underwood tweeted thanking them to letting her be a part of it.

What an incredible night @passion268 ! Thanks for letting me be a small part of it! & thanks @crowdermusic for letting me crash your set! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 3, 2017

Passion Conference continue at the Georgia Dome until January 4th.

