Carrie Underwood gives surprise performance in Atlanta

Country music start Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance at the Passion Conference at the Georgia Dome. Passion is a Christian conference popular with college students.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 6:34 AM. EST January 03, 2017

Carrie Underwood is trending in Atlanta after making a surprise appearance at a Christian conference Monday.

The country music star surprised the attendees at the Passion conference that is underway at the Georgia Dome. Passion is a Christian conference attended mostly by high school and college students from around the world.

Underwood made her appearance during musician David Crowder's set and led the group in worship.

Those in attendance began posting pictures and videos of the performance on Twitter. 

After the performance, Underwood tweeted thanking them to letting her be a part of it.

Passion Conference continue at the Georgia Dome until January 4th.

