Flight 666 just made its last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th

On the morning of Friday the 13th passengers boarded the last ever Flight 666 to HEl. Buzz60's Sam Berman explains.

Ashley May, USA TODAY , WXIA 5:11 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

Finnair’s Flight 666 just made its last trip to HEL on Friday the 13th.

Thankfully, its passengers landed safely

The Nordic airline will retire the flight number, which has flown passengers from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, 21 times on Friday the 13th over the past 11 years.

AY666 will officially change to AY954 on Oct. 29, according to the airline.

Don't worry (or do worry?), the airline still offers a flight from SIN to HEL, Singapore to Helsinki of course. 

