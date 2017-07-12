Former beer CEO tries to fly chopper loaded with drugs, dogs, guns while intoxicated

August Busch IV's helicopter parked in a Swansea parking lot (Photo: NATE PETREKOVICH, Custom)

SWANSEA, Ill. -- Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV was arrested in Illinois overnight Monday after police say he tried to fly a helicopter while intoxicated.

According to Swansea police, officers were first called Monday around 12:45 p.m. after reports of an unauthorized helicopter landing. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and advised they were going to investigate.

But around 8:15 p.m., police were notified again because witnesses said the pilot appeared to be too intoxicated to fly. Officers arrived and found the 53-year-old Busch IV attempting to take off with a woman who claimed to be his wife.

According to court documents obtained by 11Alive sister station KSDK, inside the helicopter were eight dogs, multiple loaded firearms, and prescription drugs, some of which are for fertility issues.

Busch IV was arrested and taken to a local hospital for blood, urine and breath samples after officers conducted the standard field sobriety tests. According to court records, Busch IV blew a .000 during the breath test, but was unable to follow some directions and could not complete some steps during a field sobriety test.

The officer, according to court records, believing Busch IV could be under the influence of prescription drugs, informed him he was no longer permitted to fly away.

Busch IV informed the officer of his Missouri conceal carry license and that he was armed with a gun in his front pants pocket. According to court records, as the officer removed the weapon, Busch said the Rohrbaugh R9 was “hot.”

Further investigation found at least four other loaded firearms on board the helicopter and numerous prescription drugs. According to court records, a second sobriety test was performed in which Busch IV had “mumbled and slurred” speech to the point “it was difficult to understand.”

According to the officer performing the test, Busch IV also struggled with the one leg stand and walk and turn portions of the test.

He has since been released from the hospital, according to Swansea Police, and is not facing any criminal charges at this time. However, sources said that could change depending on the outcome of the tests.

A St. Clair County judge granted the testing with a search warrant under the offenses of reckless conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and intoxicated persons in or about an aircraft.

