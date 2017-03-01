Kellyanne Conway: 'I didn't mean to have my feet on the couch'

(Photo: Getty Images)

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway responded Tuesday to the social media firestorm that erupted over a photo of her with her feet up on an Oval Office couch, saying she never meant disrespect while also lashing out at her critics.

Those critics accused Conway of being disrespectful to the White House and the visitors from America's historically black colleges and universities Monday when she climbed on a couch in the Oval Office to get a picture of the event with her smartphone.

"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that," Conway told Lou Dobbs in an interview on the Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs Tonight. "I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn't mean to have my feet on the couch."

.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017

Dobbs decried the "deplorable" hypocrisy and "venom of the left" in the criticism of Conway given the light treatment Dobbs felt President Obama got for putting his feet on the famous Resolute Desk.

"It is venomous," Conway agreed. "It is vicious. It bothers my children to be frank with you.

"I'm not a victim at all, but people should take very seriously the import of their words," she continued. "Especially when they know I meant no disrespect."

Dobbs himself was critical of Obama for putting his feet up on the Resolute Desk in a 2013 tweet. "Check out Drudge Report pic of the President with his foot on the desk," Dobbs wrote. "The White House released it mistakenly thinking it's a cool image."

Check out Drudge Report pic of the President with his foot on the desk. The White House released it mistakenly thinking it's a cool image. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 1, 2013

