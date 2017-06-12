WXIA
Kid living his best life chugs slushie to win contest, faces brain freeze consequences

Staff , KREM 10:32 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

Ah, summer.  A time for going to the pool, hanging out with friends and family, and occasionally enjoying a frozen treat.

But the danger of frozen treats is, of course, brain freeze!

One kid at the Memphis Redbirds baseball game is trending online because of his hilarious determination to win a slushie drinking competition.

The Redbirds tweeted the video out on Sunday and as of Monday afternoon, it had more than 4,000 retweets.

Twitter had a blast with this kid’s reaction…

