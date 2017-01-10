Kroger cashier has special gift on woman's 90th birthday

Facebook screen grab

ATHENS, Ohio -- A Kroger cashier's gift for a 90-year-old woman is winning over hearts across the country.

Jeannettea Hollingshead said that she was at a Kroger story in Athens, Ohio to buy her grandmother a cake when she began talking to the cashier, known only as "Wes".

"He asked about the cake, and when I told him about Gramma, he exclaimed, 'Wait right here just a minute please!' and walked away," Hollingshead wrote. "He came back a minute later with a rose he'd purchased at the flower stand and asked me to give it to her to help her celebrate."

Hollingshead told the cashier that he could give the rose to her grandmother himself. She snapped the adorable picture of the two and wrote about the special encounter on Kroger's Facebook page.

"This young man, Wes, went above and beyond, and his act of kindness really made Gramma's day," she wrote. "I hope this message gets to you, and I hope someone at corporate recognizes him for this! It was just too sweet!"

The post went viral. As of Tuesday night, it had been liked more than 35,000 times nad shared more than 5,000.

It's little surprise that Wes' boss took notice. Kroger responded to the post, saying, " This is so sweet we had to take a moment to grab some tissues! We love this so much, would you allow us to share your photo and your story on our page? Reply back to let us know!"

It's not known yet what Wes thinks about his newfound stardom.