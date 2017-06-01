WXIA
New reality show features seven 'sidechicks' of the Queen City

A new reality show is currently being filmed in the Queen City. The show is titled, "Real SideChicks of Charlotte" and will feature seven women.

Andie Judson, WCNC 3:18 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Move over housewives, the side chicks are here and are already creating quite a buzz in the Queen City.

A new reality television show is being filmed in Charlotte called "The Real SideChicks of Charlotte" and features seven "side chick" women. 

Show creators told NBC Charlotte the series is about women who are "side chicks and proud of it."

"This show is based around the side chicks perspective, using men for money the same way men use them," Pete Pitrelli said. "These women have no desire to be wives/main chicks, they are perfectly okay with their positions and want nothing more than to have fun."

 

Say hello to Lynette #rsoc #hateitorloveit #🎁

A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on

 

Jullisa killed her shoot!!! #rsoc #hateitorloveit #sidechick #🎁

A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on

 

Brittany killed her shoot!!! #🎁 #rsoc #hateitorloveit

A post shared by The Real Sidechicks Of Clt (@therealsidechicksofcharlotte) on

 

According to show creator David Paul, filming is currently taking place all around Charlotte. 

"We just shot a scene uptown at 'The Stache House,'" Paul said. 

Although the show creators couldn't reveal who the "sidechicks" are dating, they say the show is packed with drama.

Paul told NBC Charlotte they are currently in negotiations with multiple networks for where the show will eventually air. 

Trailers for the show have been posted to social media and are creating a stir on social media. 

 

