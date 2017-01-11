People are losing their cool over Cadbury's new Oreo Creme Egg

Easter is more than two months away, but that won't stop Cadbury, the famous chocolate manufacturer, from creating something a little special for their massive numbers of consumers.
People took to Twitter and Instagram to share the newest invention from Cadbury; an Oreo edition of their classic Creme Egg.
Seriously, people are going nuts.
Oreo creme eggs!!!! Where can I find you?! #oreo @Oreo #cremeegg 🐷🐷🐷— Miss Wright (@Jade14Bailey) January 11, 2017
I really need to try an Oreo creme egg 😍😍😍— Jessicα♡ (@JessicaBrookes_) January 11, 2017
When you hear that @CadburyUK has created an @Oreo Creme Egg 😱 pic.twitter.com/JQGq0QSUpb— boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) January 11, 2017
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? 🤔#AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend
There's even a mini Oreo Creme Egg that Cadbury sells in bags.
Unfortunately for the United States, these lovely Oreo-chocolatey delights are not sold here. So far, the regular, full-sized Oreo Creme Egg is sold only in Canada and the mini versions are sold in the U.K.
Will social media peer pressure get Cadbury to bring their newest edition to their chocolate family to the United States and parts beyond? Guess we'll have to find out.
