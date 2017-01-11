People are losing their cool over Cadbury's new Oreo Creme Egg

Easter is more than two months away, but that won't stop Cadbury, the famous chocolate manufacturer, from creating something a little special for their massive numbers of consumers.

People took to Twitter and Instagram to share the newest invention from Cadbury; an Oreo edition of their classic Creme Egg.

Seriously, people are going nuts.

I really need to try an Oreo creme egg 😍😍😍 — Jessicα♡ (@JessicaBrookes_) January 11, 2017

Thanks A lot @fox8newscleveland why even report on these if we can't get them in the U.S. Any of my Canadian or UK friends wanna send me some PLEASE!! ❤💜 #CadburyEggs #CaduryOreoEggs A photo posted by Juanita Velez 📼📀💻 (@mamanitavelez) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

There's even a mini Oreo Creme Egg that Cadbury sells in bags.

Unfortunately for the United States, these lovely Oreo-chocolatey delights are not sold here. So far, the regular, full-sized Oreo Creme Egg is sold only in Canada and the mini versions are sold in the U.K.

Will social media peer pressure get Cadbury to bring their newest edition to their chocolate family to the United States and parts beyond? Guess we'll have to find out.

