Reports: Tyler Perry leaves $500 tip at Texas restaurant

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry donates a million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief. Part of that money is going to Lakewood Church, the mega church under Joel Osteen's leadership.

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 6:44 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Filmmaker Tyler Perry left a $500 tip for a waitress at Green Vegetarian Cuisine this week, according to reports on social media.

The restaurant posted a selfie on Instagram with Perry and Janet Jackson.

 

#waybackwednesday to YESTERDAY when @janetjackson and @tylerperry came by Green! Thanks for coming!

A post shared by Green Vegetarian (@greenvegetarian) on

Facebook user "Louieville Slugger" posted a photo of the receipt, saying his "wife was blessed at work."

It shows a $500 tip left for a $27 tab.

"Thank you Lord for always watching over our family, and thank you Tyler Perry... What an awesome day," the post reads.

