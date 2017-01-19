Trump's 2020 campaign slogan same as horror movie 'Purge'

President-elect Donald Trump is already looking ahead to 2020 when he’ll possibly run for re-election

In an interview with the Washington Post, Trump said he decided on a new slogan

“Keep America Great.”

If that slogan seems familiar, it’s because that’s the slogan from the movie horror The Purge: Election Year.

The 2016 movie is set in a dystopian society where the government sanctions a 12 hour suspension of all laws, including murder.

The movie’s director reportedly said they based their slogan off Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

Write and director of the three-part series James DeMonaco told entertainment Weekly in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly that he let the 2016 election influence him.

"I think there’s a lot of representation of everyone who’s in the game right now, from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders to John Kasich. I'd like the audience to play with it and see who they feel is representative of the actual candidates in the real world, without me saying who's who."

