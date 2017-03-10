Two kids interrupt expert's on-air television interview

Professor Robert Kelly

Professor Robert Kelly was invited onto BBC World News to discuss the impeachment of South Korea's president Park Geun-hye on Friday when he was interrupted by a moment that has since gone viral.

Kelly was speaking from his home study in South Korea, while the host was in the BBC News Centre at Broadcasting House in London.

While the news host continued his questions unabated on BBC News, a young girl could be seen barging into the study, dancing up to Kelly on camera. A moment later, and not to be undone, a toddler in a walker slammed into the room, following the girl.

Kelly paused and smiled nervously just as a woman bolted into the room, grabbing both children and herded them out as he chuckled and continued his conversation, asking for the host's apologies the woman pulled the door closed behind her.

Kelly is an associate professor of international relations in the Political Science and Diplomacy department at Pusan National University in Busan, South Korea. His on-air appearances have included the BBC, Al Jazeera, Sky News, ITN News, CCTV, ABC News Australia, Channel NewsAsia and CNBC.

© 2017 WXIA-TV