(Photo: Buchanan, Christopher)

CHARLOTTE – Getting stuck in the airport overnight is usually nothing to celebrate, much less cause you to get up and dance.

Unless your name is Mahshid Mazooji.

Browser does not support iframes.

A YouTube video showing Mazooji dancing with airport workers and passengers in a nearly deserted Charlotte Douglas International Airport terminal and set to Lionel Richie's 1983 hit song "All Night Long (All Night)" had gotten more than 730,000 views as of midday Tuesday.

Mazooji shows off a mean moonwalk and even sprays her armpits with cleaning fluid from a janitor's cart. But she spends most of the video dancing with airline counter workers, a worker who pushes passengers in wheelchairs, a Starbucks barista, passengers and a man who appears to be an especially limber flight steward.

The video was posted Saturday. Mazooji's description says, "I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn't want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest...DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)"

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved