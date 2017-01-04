Uncle dresses like a boss to meet newborn because 'first impressions matter'

Grant Kessler dressed to impress when he met his newborn niece for the first time. (Photo: Iris Kessler)

Virtually no one has memories from being a newborn, but that didn’t stop an Ohio man from dressing to impress when he met his newborn niece this week.

Grant Kessler, 18, wore a white button down shirt, a suit coat and tie to the hospital because he wanted to make a good impression when he met his niece Carter for the first time.

"While everyone was dressed casually, I was wearing a suit," he told USA TODAY in a phone interview. "I do think that first impressions matter a lot and I wanted Carter to look back on that day with photos and see the attention she was getting ."

Grant's sister Iris got to the hospital after the rest of the family and tweeted a photo of her brother dressed to the nines.

“My sister is about to have a baby, and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because 'first impressions matter,'" Kessler tweeted along with a photo of her well-dressed brother.

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

The tweet was retweeted more than 104,000 times and liked over 300,000 times.

"When I was born my mom got me a newspaper, but Carter is going to have news stories," Iris Kessler said.

Iris later tweeted that her brother's gamble appeared to have paid off.

"Mutual respect," she tweeted with a photo of the baby holding up her hand in what must be a sign of approval.

