92-year-old man wins 'Lucky for Life' lottery, $25,000 a year for life

(Photo: Iowa Lottery/YouTube)

A 92-year-old man will soon be the recipient of $25,000 a year for life following a lottery win announced on Wednesday.

Charles Svatos won the lottery on Sept. 25 as part of the "Lucky for Life" drawing after buying the ticket at a local convenience store. He matched five of the six numbers correctly and found out a week later.

"They knew at the station what day I won it," Svatos said. "He says, well, you finally hit it."

Due to his age, he opted for the lump sum prize of $390,000 instead of an annual payment.

He said a fortune cookie predicted his win saying that he would soon come into some wealth. So a second cookie is giving him ideas for where to put the money.

That second cookie said he was going to take a plane trip somewhere so he's planning vacations to Hawaii and Switzerland.

