Adopted twins living in Washington, Wisconsin find each other

WAUSAU - Laughter rings through the Doering house as 10-year-old Audrey Doering talks to Gracie Rainsberry, also 10, by video chat. Audrey tells Gracie about a recent trip that she went on with her school, Wausau's Riverview Elementary. T'xer Zhon Kha/USA

KING 10:37 PM. EST December 23, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories