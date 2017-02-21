Big city cow wrangling in Queens

Authorities trying to secure a loose cow in Queens, NY on Feb. 21, 2017 (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

A cow was on the loose in the Jamaica section of Queens Tuesday morning.

NBC station WNBC said initial details regarding how the cow came to be on the loose or where it had come from were not immediately available, but New York authorities said they had been trying to apprehend the bovine since about 10 a.m.

Live video showed the cow standing between two homes as authorities tried to stop it from wandering away while they tried to corral it.

WNBC said on two separate occasions last year, cows wandered away from slaughterhouses, which led authorities into similar wrangling situations.

They said that in one of the two situations, comedian Jon Stewart took possession of the bull and had it taken to an animal sanctuary he owns.

In Tuesday's instance, the cow was captured after a couple of hours of wrangling by officers from the NYPD, and no injuries were reported.

PHOTOS | Cow on the loose in Queens, NY

(© 2017 WXIA)