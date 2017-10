Screen grab of black bear seen by Kate Thompson in Woodstock on Saturday (Photo: WXIA)

Kate Thompson said she saw a black bear running through yards in Woodstock on Saturday afternoon.

She said when it ran away from her car, it didn't make her feel much better about it, either.

Thompson caught about 10 seconds worth of video as the bear ran away, presumably to get to someplace more private than Kate's camera.

