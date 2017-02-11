Chubby Siberian tigers getting lots of attention

NBC

Some overweight Siberian tigers at a tiger park in China are becoming a sensation in the country.

Tourists are flocking to the park to get a glimpse of the chubby tigers. And photos of the big cats are going viral online.

While some people have expressed concerns about their health, the park’s chief engineer said its normal for the tigers to gain weight to survive freezing temperatures.

They also prefer to huddle together for warmth rather than doing activities, which contributes to gaining weight.

But he added that if the tigers do become too fat, he will give them less food and increase the amount of exercise.

PHOTOS: Chubby SIberian tigers at Chinese park





Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved