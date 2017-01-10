Deer tours Roswell car dealership

A deer made an unexpected visit to a Roswell car dealership.

ROSWELL, Ga – A local car dealership got an unexpected visitor on Monday.

A small deer jumped through an open window at Nalley Lexus Roswell on Mansell Road, and then proceeded to take a quick tour of the dealership’s amenities.

First, he headed straight to the customer service lounge and vending area. Apparently not finding anything to his liking, he then slipped and slid all over showroom floor to peruse Lexus’ latest models.

Still not impressed, the deer then scampered outside to the service area, where dealership officials say he (or she) made it out perfectly safe.

Unfortunately, the deer hasn’t returned any of the dealership’s follow-up calls.

