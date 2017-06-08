Family pet survives brutal coyote attack

ATLANTA – Shannon Dawson said her Jack Russell Terrier was protecting their home when the 11-year-old dog was severely attacked by a coyote in the family’s driveway.

According to pet owner, the coyote was backing down the driveway away from her dog, after the attack, when she found Lucy and the wild canine this weekend.

“She was protecting our house,” Dawson said who just moved to Atlanta from Florida last month.

The dog’s veterinarians said that the 15-lb. dog was going to survive.

Lucy suffered 42 puncture wounds and three broken ribs.

“The coyotes are brutal in Atlanta, and people need to be aware,” Dawson warned.

The petite family pet is recovering at home.

