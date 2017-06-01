Gator makes an appearance on Tybee Island beach

(Photo: Still, WSAV-TV)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. -- Beach-goers near Savannah had more to worry about than sharks Thursday morning when an 8-foot alligator paid a visit to the shoreline.

It all happened on Tybee Island where the gator had some vacationers swimming the other way. Trappers said it was first seen around 7 a.m. and was wrangled a few hours later - a process almost as much of a sight to see as the reptile himself.

They said it most likely made its way to Tybee from the shipping channel where the Savannah River meets North Beach. It's the first time this year that a alligator made an appearance on the island's beaches since the previous year according to WSAV-TV in Savannah.

But it's not the first beach alligator sighting in Georgia this season. An even larger alligator was spotted on St. Simons on May 26 - further south on the coast. This one was 9 feet long - though officials there said it's not uncommon to see them make an appearance there as summer nears.

