(ThinkStock)

In honor of National Puppy Day, we decided to tug at your heart strings and possibly make you squeal in terror, but don't worry, this has a happy ending.

As our co-worker was perusing through Facebook, they happened on an animal video, as we all do from time to time.

The video's title caught everyone's attention, so naturally, we had to watch it.

The video shows a poor, tiny puppy stuck in a ditch and a cat happens upon it. The puppy is desperately trying to get out of the ditch and takes a terrifying tumble. It's OK, I screamed too.

Once my heart descended, after jumping into my throat, you see the cat come to the puppy's rescue and brings him, or her, back to safety.

Also, if you were wondering why the person recording didn't just intervene and save the puppy themselves, you are not alone. But the video is still great.

What a wonderful way to celebrate National Puppy Day.

