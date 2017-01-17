Giant panda nursery | Behind the scenes with caution

Behind the scene in the giant panda nursery with Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the 4-month-old giant panda twins.

ATLANTA - It's rare that anyone other than a tight-knit group of care takers gets to go inside the giant panda nursery at Zoo Atlanta. For now, it's the home of panda cubs Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross went inside the nursery to learn about the 4-month-old twins and what it takes to take care of them.





The most prominent rule was cleanliness. The giant panda nursery is a biosecure environment. Before going inside, visitors must dip their shoes into a bleach solution and cover them with slippers.

Visitors must also cover their clothes with a medical gown. Anything being brought inside that will touch the floor must be sanitized before it can be sat down.

Photos | Behind the scenes with the Zoo Atlanta pandas

While inside, the pandas were so close you could almost touch them, you just couldn't because that wouldn't be safe for the cubs.

Curator of Mammals Stephanie Braccini and Senior Keeper of Carnivors Heather Roberts explained the daily happenings of the cubs and said they both have very different personalities.

Their favorite things to do are to play with each other and sleep. Just like human infants, these giant panda cubs sleep and eat a lot.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)