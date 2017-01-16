Massive gator spotted in Polk County, Fla.

A massive gator spotted at the Polk Nature Discovery Center in Polk County, Fla. (Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Not much can be considered more 'Florida' than a gator crossing a path, or even the road in many cases.

The breathtaking size of one gator alone has captured widespread attention on social media.

Kim Joiner recorded a video of the large and captivating reptile on a Facebook post which has since been shared over 7,000 times, with over 1,000 reactions. The video was captured at the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

(Photo: WTSP)

What makes it so captivating? You'll have to see it for yourself.

Some of the viewer's reactions:

