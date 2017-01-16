WXIA
Close

Massive gator spotted in Polk County, Fla.

Large gator seen in Polk County, Fla.

WTSP Tampa , WXIA 12:07 PM. EST January 16, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Not much can be considered more 'Florida' than a gator crossing a path, or even the road in many cases.

The breathtaking size of one gator alone has captured widespread attention on social media.

Kim Joiner recorded a video of the large and captivating reptile on a Facebook post which has since been shared over 7,000 times, with over 1,000 reactions. The video was captured at the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

RELATED | Record-breaking gator caught in Texas

RELATED | The elusive Lake Lanier alligator has been caught!

PHOTOS | The Chattahoochee alligator

What makes it so captivating? You'll have to see it for yourself. 

Some of the viewer's reactions:

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories