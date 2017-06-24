Massive Mastiff wins 29th annual Ugliest Dog contest

NBC

Ugly dogs from around the world gathered in California on Friday.

Fans of dogs who are funny looking or, as some may call them, oddly attractive, gathered for the 29th annual ugliest dog contest.

In a competition that is usually dominated by the hairless, old and tiny, it was the young and massive who took this year’s price.

Martha, a three-year-old, 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff, may be lazy and slow, but she’s also a champion.

But when she was named the winner, she slumped over on her side and let her massive face droop on the stage.

The 13 other contestants were judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction.

Martha wins $1,500, a trophy that’s bigger than her, and a trip to New York City for media appearances.

All things she apparently couldn’t care less about …

