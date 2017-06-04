Out of Africa Wildlife Park names otter rescued in a canal

Otter pup rescued by SRP workers now calls the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in northern Arizona home. (Photo: Out of Africa Park via Twitter screenshot)

PHOENIX -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park announced Sunday the winner of their contest to name a otter that was rescued from a canal in Phoenix.

On World Otter Day, May 31, Out of Africa Wildlife Park began the contest to name an otter rescued from a canal by Salt River Project crews back in April.

Arizona Game and Fish hydrated and fed the otter. The animal was then handed over to Out of Africa Wildlife Park.

RELATED: Abandoned baby otter was ‘swimming for its life,’ rescuers say

The park announced the winner Sunday on its Facebook page. The otter's name is Totter, a suggestion submitted by Brandon E., according to the park.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV