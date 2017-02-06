Rare white lion cubs debut to the world

NBC

Four white lion cubs made their first appearance to the outside world at Magdeburg Zoo in Germany on Monday.

The three males and one female cub arrived on Christmas Day, which proved a festive treat for zoo staff.

The cubs’ mother, Kiara, and father, Madiba, have kept a watchful eye on the quartet.

White lions have a recessive gene that makes their coat very light in color.

The cats are extremely rare in the wild and have been victim to poaching in Africa that has left them nearly extinct, according to the conservation group White Lions.

White lions originate from Timbavati, an area in Krueger National Park in South Africa.

