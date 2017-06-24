WXIA
Two giant pandas arrive in Berlin to great fanfare

Two giant pandas arrived in Germany on Saturday to much fanfare. (NBC RAW)

Two giant pandas arrived in the German capital to much fanfare on Saturday.

Meng Meng and Jiao Qing touched down in Berlin after they safely weathered a long flight from China.

They flew the animal equivalent of first class, getting royal treatment on their 12-hour flight.

Their entourage included a Berlin veterinarian, two Chinese zookeepers and a bunch of journalists.

The pair will be presented to the public at the Berlin zoo on July 6.

