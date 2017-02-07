VIDEO | Fla. officials remove sunbathing snake spotted near school

Florida fire rescue teams don't have to battle lions and tigers and (usually) bears. But snakes...oh my.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade's Fire Rescue team responded to an abandoned golf course in the Miami-area after several people reported seeing a large snake.

When crews arrived, they were directed to a large bush area where the snake was last seen. That's when a Lieutenant with the rescue team's Venom unit spotted the snake and jumped into action, pulling the snakes from the bushes with his bare hands.

Wildlife officials later identified the snake as a roughly 10-foot Burmese Python.

According to witnesses, the snake had been spotted sunbathing earlier near a school by kids who were walking by.

Burmese pythons are a known invasive species in Florida, and although experts say they pose little threat to human, "They can take down animals as large as alligators and deer," said Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials said the snake will be turned over to the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission.

