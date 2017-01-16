VIDEO: Florida fishermen catch amazing video of shark jumping out of water

Photo: Still from NBC video via by Kellen Keglor. (Photo: Kellen Keglor)

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) -- A group of young fishermen landed quite a catch off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

Kellen Keglor told NBC affiliate WFLA he and a handful of friends were boating back to shore Sunday when they noticed a shark swimming near their boat.



The young men decided to toss some bait into the water and the shark was quick to snatch it up.



In cell phone video taken by Keglor, the shark can be seen swimming closer to the boat after taking the bait. The shark then disappears briefly under the water before video captured it jumping out of the water several times.



“We knew we had a once in a lifetime fish,” Keglor recounted.



Amid a background of excitement and loud screams from the fishermen, Keglor said the whole ordeal lasted about 30 minutes. Watch the video above.

