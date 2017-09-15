WATCH: Bears stop for a backyard snack of oranges

A California woman captured a mama and her bear cub enjoying a sweet treat on Friday.
Take a look at the mama bear up on her hind legs getting an orange off the tree. She and her cub picked a prime location to sneak a snack. This is in someone' backyard in La Crescenta, California - just north of Los Angeles.
The bears took a nap after their snack which gave wildlife officers the chance they needed to tranquilize them and move them back to where they live.
© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs