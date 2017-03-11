Atlanta goes green for St. Patrick's Day parade

ATLANTA, Ga. – One of the nation’s oldest St. Patrick's parades was held Saturday in Atlanta.

An Atlanta favorite for the past 135 years, Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade stepped off at noon in Midtown.

More than 2,000 dancers, musicians, llamas and Irish and local dignitaries marched this year. U.S. Rep. John Lewis was grand marshal.

Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was started by the city’s Hibernian Benevolent Society, a Catholic and Protestant fraternal organization.

Produced by Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, Inc., it features representatives from the various Irish groups that are part of Atlanta’s Irish community.

